Democrats confront Hegseth for the first time since start of Iran war

WASHINGTON: Sceptical Democrats confronted Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Wednesday (Apr 29) for the first time since the Trump administration went to war with Iran, touching off tense exchanges over a costly conflict with unclear objectives that has been waged without congressional approval.

The hearing before the House Armed Services Committee was focused on the administration's 2027 military budget proposal, which would boost defence spending to a historic US$1.5 trillion. Hegseth and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, stressed the need for more drones, missile defence systems and warships.

Democrats quickly pivoted to the ballooning costs of the war, the huge drawdown of critical US munitions and the bombing of a school that killed children. Some lawmakers also questioned Trump's dealings with allies and US President Donald Trump's shifting justification for the conflict.

The war has cost US$25 billion so far, the chief financial official for the Pentagon told lawmakers. Jules Hurst III, the acting undersecretary of war for finances, said most of that money was spent on munitions. The military has also spent money on running the operations and replacing equipment.

Hegseth dismissed criticism of the war as political and said lawmakers who have raised questions about it are one of the greatest challenges facing the US military.

“The biggest challenge, the biggest adversary we face at this point are the reckless, feckless and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans,” Hegseth said.