US defence secretary scraps South Korea trip after martial law attempt

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin no longer plans to travel to South Korea, two US officials told Reuters on Thursday (Dec 5), following South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched attempt this week to impose martial law.



One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said planning had been underway for a trip in the near term but it was determined now was not the appropriate time.



The official said South Korea had been consulted regarding the change in travel plans.