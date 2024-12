US defence secretary scraps South Korea trip after martial law attempt

Austin's trip to South Korea would have come at an important geopolitical moment in the region.US and South Korean officials say more than 10,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia's Kursk region to take part in pushing back Ukrainian forces. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Russia's defence minister last month and pledged to expand ties with Moscow in all areas, including military affairs, under the comprehensive strategic partnership he signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, which includes a mutual defence agreement, North Korean state media said.Moscow and Pyongyang have dramatically advanced ties since their leaders held a summit in September last year in Russia, and the North has since shipped more than 10,000 containers of ammunition, as well as self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, according to South Korea's spy agency.