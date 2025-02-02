US Democrats anoint new leader to take on Trump for 'working people'

NATIONAL HARBOR: US Democrats picked Ken Martin as their new leader Saturday (Feb 1), who now takes on the task of rebuilding a party still reeling from last year's crushing presidential defeat - and figuring out how best to oppose Republican Donald Trump.

"The Democratic Party is the party of working people, and it's time to roll up our sleeves and outcompete everywhere, in every election, and at every level of government," he said in a statement.

The 51-year-old progressive activist, a relative unknown outside of the party, stressed the need to reconnect Democrats with blue collar voters, and to take the electoral fight to all 50 states - even bastions of conservative politics.

"Today's elections mark a new chapter in DNC leadership, and Donald Trump and his billionaire allies are put on notice - we will hold them accountable for ripping off working families, and we will beat them at the ballot box," Martin said.