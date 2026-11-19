WASHINGTON: US Democrats warned members of US President Donald Trump's family and senior administration officials Wednesday (Nov 18) to preserve documents ahead of sweeping investigations planned when the party takes control of Congress in January.



Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, sent 12 letters targeting alleged corruption, conflicts of interest, immigration abuses and the administration's handling of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



The recipients include Trump's sons Donald Jr and Eric, Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Todd Blanche and the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.



The document preservation notices offer an early indication of how Democrats intend to use their newly won congressional majority to scrutinise Trump's administration and business interests.



"Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this Administration's self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse," Garcia said in a statement.



"These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans. This is just the beginning."



The California lawmaker, who is expected to chair the powerful committee when Democrats take office in January, accused Trump's sons of potential conflicts of interest involving their cryptocurrency ventures.



Kushner was asked to preserve records relating to allegations that he used his position in the administration to enrich himself and his businesses through foreign investments.



Former US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr, received a letter concerning alleged influence-peddling.



Garcia also targeted former homeland security secretary Kristi Noem, her former advisor Corey Lewandowski and White House chief of staff Stephen Miller over alleged misconduct in the administration's immigration crackdown.