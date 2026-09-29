US deportations triggering 'cascade' of rights abuses: UN experts

GENEVA: US deportations of thousands of people to dozens of countries are "triggering a cascade of human rights violations", heightening the risk of abuses like torture, slavery and trafficking, UN experts warned Monday (Sep 28).



Since US President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, Washington has been signing deals with developing countries to take migrants who cannot legally be sent home.



More than 20 independent United Nations experts, including the special rapporteurs on the rights of migrants and on protecting rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, warned such agreements were "increasing risks of torture and ill-treatment and enforced disappearance".



They were also "breaching the customary law principle of non-refoulement in countries around the world that are signing agreements to accept planeloads of migrants and refugees removed from the US", they cautioned.



The experts said the US had signed such deals with more than 35 countries, including Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya and South Sudan.



They said at least 23,000 third-country nationals had been deported so far.



Last week, an investigation by the non-profit group Forbidden Stories and a consortium of international journalists determined the number was already above 25,000 people by the end of August.



The experts warned that the deportees were being sent "to countries or territories with which they have no ties", which could compound harms that pushed them to flee to the United States in the first place.



"Others are sent to places where they risk further violence or discrimination based on gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or human rights advocacy."