Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US deports convicted Russian hacker to Russia: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US deports convicted Russian hacker to Russia: Report

US deports convicted Russian hacker to Russia: Report

FILE PHOTO: Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

28 Sep 2021 06:34PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 06:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: A Russian hacker, sentenced in June 2020 to nine years in a US jail for cyber crimes, was detained at a Moscow airport on Tuesday (Sep 28) after being deported by the United States, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's Interior Ministry as saying.

Alexei Burkov was jailed by the United States for operating two websites devoted to the facilitation of payment card fraud, computer hacking, and other crimes, the US Department of Justice said when he was sentenced.

The US embassy in Moscow did not immediately comment on the report that Burkov had been deported. Such prisoner returns are rare as Russia and the United States do not have an extradition treaty. 

Burkov was arrested in Israel in December 2015 and extradited to the United States in November 2019. In January 2020, he pleaded guilty to various charges including fraud, identity theft, computer intrusions and money laundering.

Burkov's family had been hoping Israel would free him as part of a potential prisoner swap involving a US-Israeli woman jailed in October 2019 in Russia for drug offences.

Police detained Burkov at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, TASS cited Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk as saying.

Burkov had been charged in absentia by Russia, which sought his arrest through Interpol, she said.

Burkov's schemes involved stealing and selling credit card data, much of which belonged to US citizens, and running a separate cybercrime forum where members could advertise stolen goods and offer criminal services, including money laundering and hacking, the Department of Justice said.

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Russia cybersecurity

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us