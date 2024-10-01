US dockworkers launch strike after labour contract expires

NEW YORK: Dockworkers at major ports along the US East and Gulf Coasts went on strike on Tuesday (Oct 1) after last-minute negotiations yielded no new labour contract, a stoppage expected to drag on the world's largest economy just ahead of the November presidential election.

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) said the walkout by its workers marks the first "coast wide strike in almost 50 years".

The shutdown would halt shipments of an array of goods from food to electronics and could cost the US economy billions of dollars a week.

"We are prepared to fight as long as necessary, to stay out on strike for whatever period of time it takes, to get the wages and protections against automation our ILA members deserve," Harold Daggett, who heads the 85,000-member union, said in a statement.

The ILA said it had "shut down all ports from Maine to Texas at 12.01am on Tuesday" after it rejected a final proposal from the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) shipping group.

"USMX brought on this strike when they decided to hold firm to foreign-owned Ocean Carriers earning billion-dollar profits" without compensating "workers who perform the labour that brings them their wealth," Daggett said.

USMX did not respond to a request for comment.

ILA members began walking the picket lines at 14 major ports on the East and Gulf coasts soon after the announcement.

In Boston, dockworkers marched to the port carrying signs that read "no work without a fair contract", videos shared on social media showed.