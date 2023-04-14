US airman arrested over Pentagon documents leak

WASHINGTON: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents on Thursday (Apr 13) arrested a 21-year-old national guardsman suspected of being behind a major leak of sensitive United States government secrets - including about the Ukraine war.

Broadcast live on TV networks, the dramatic arrest was the culmination of a week-long investigation - fuelled by frenzied media coverage - into one of the most damaging leaks of classified information since the 2013 dump of National Security Agency documents by Edward Snowden.

Addressing a news briefing, US Attorney General Merrick Garland named the suspect as Jack Teixeira, an employee of the US Air Force National Guard and the reported leader of the online chat group where the document trove first emerged.

Arrested "in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorised removal, retention and transmission of classified national defence information", Teixeira was taken into custody without incident by FBI agents, Garland said.

News footage of the operation, in the North Dighton area of Massachusetts, showed the suspect - dressed in red shorts and a T-shirt with his hands behind his head - backing slowing toward rifle-armed, camouflage-clad law enforcement personnel who took him into custody.

Police in the small town in the north-eastern state sought to reassure the community about the heavy law enforcement presence, saying in a statement that there was "no threat to public safety".

Two posts on the Facebook page of the Massachusetts Air National Guard's 102nd Intelligence Wing mentioned Teixeira, including one from July 2022 that said he had been promoted to airman first class - the third-lowest enlisted rank for air force personnel.

Teixeira was expected to make an initial appearance as early as Friday at the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

The Pentagon has said that the leak presents a "very serious" risk to US national security, and spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder on Thursday condemned it as a "deliberate criminal act".

In response, the Defense Department is "examining and updating distribution lists, assessing how and where intelligence products are shared, and a variety of other steps", Ryder told journalists.

Teixeira's arrest came a day after the Washington Post reported that hundreds of pages of documents had been posted on the social media platform Discord by a man who worked on a US military base.