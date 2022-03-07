Logo
US does not see imminent Russian amphibious assault of Odessa, US official
Russian army service members drive MT-LB multi-purpose amphibious armoured carriers past tanks during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia, on Jan 26, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov)

07 Mar 2022 06:12AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 06:12AM)
WASHINGTON: The United States does not believe a Russian amphibious assault in or near the Ukrainian city of Odessa is imminent, a senior US defence official said on Sunday (Mar 6), amid growing concern about a potential attack on the city.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, estimated Russia had launched about 600 missiles since the start of the invasion and deployed into Ukraine about 95 per cent of combat forces it had pre-staged outside of the country.

Russian forces continued to try to advance and isolate Kyiv, Kharkhiv and Chernihiv and are meeting "strong Ukrainian resistance," the official said.

Source: Reuters/ec

