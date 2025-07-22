US President Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump was "caught off guard" by Israeli strikes in Syria last week, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Monday (Jul 21), adding that he discussed the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel had launched strikes on the capital Damascus and the southern Druze-majority city of Sweida, saying it aimed to put pressure on the Syrian government to withdraw its troops from the region amid ongoing clashes there.

Trump "was caught off guard by the bombing in Syria and also the bombing of a Catholic church in Gaza", Leavitt told reporters at a press briefing.

"In both accounts, the president quickly called the prime minister to rectify those situations," she continued.

Netanyahu had visited the White House earlier this month, his third trip since Trump returned to power on Jan 20.

"The president enjoys a good working relationship with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, and stays in, you know, frequent communication with him," Leavitt said.

"When it came to Syria, we saw a de-escalation there."