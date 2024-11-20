Trump taps former WWE CEO Linda McMahon as education secretary

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Linda McMahon as education secretary, putting the former pro-wrestling mogul at the helm of a department Trump has proposed abolishing.

"For the past four years, as the Chair of the Board at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), Linda has been a fierce advocate for Parents’ Rights, working hard at both AFPI and America First Works (AFW) to achieve Universal School Choice in 12 States, giving children the opportunity to receive an excellent Education, regardless of zip code or income," Trump said in a statement.

Trump said she will fight "tirelessly" to expand universal school choice across the US.

Describing McMahon as a "fierce advocate for Parents' Rights," Trump said in a statement: "We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort."