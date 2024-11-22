Trump picks Pam Bondi for US Attorney General after Gaetz withdraws

United States President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday (Nov 21) nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to be US Attorney General, moving swiftly to replace his former nominee Matt Gaetz after the embattled former congressman withdrew from consideration.

Gaetz, who faced opposition from Senate Republicans, was the subject of a House Ethics Committee probe into allegations of having sex with an underage 17-year-old girl and illicit drug use. He has denied wrongdoing.

Bondi served as the top law enforcement officer of the country's third most populous state from 2011 to 2019 and on Trump's Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during his first administration.

Most recently, Bondi helped lead the legal arm of the America First Policy Institute, a right-leaning think tank whose personnel has worked closely with Trump's campaign to help shape policy for his incoming administration.

Her resume contrasts with that of Gaetz, who has little of the traditional experience expected of an attorney general.

Bondi would likely face less opposition from senators involved in the confirmation process compared with Gaetz.