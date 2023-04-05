Donald Trump slams criminal charges as 'insult to our country'

PALM BEACH, United States: Donald Trump offered a full-throated defence of his conduct on Tuesday (Apr 4) in his first public remarks since being charged over hush money payments to a porn star, blasting the criminal prosecution as "an insult to our country".

Hours earlier, the 76-year-old former US president pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in a dramatic hearing in New York that transfixed the nation - and began the countdown to the first ever criminal trial of an American president.

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America - never thought it could happen," Trump told an audience of several hundred donors, political allies and other supporters after returning to Mar-a-Lago, his beachfront mansion in southern Florida.

"The only crime that I've committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it ... It's an insult to our country."

Trump - the frontrunner in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination - said from a stage festooned with American flags in an opulent gold-and-cream ballroom that "radical left" prosecutors across the country were out to get him "at any cost".