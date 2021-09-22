US to donate 500 million more COVID-19 vaccines to world

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday (Sep 22) that the US plans to donate an additional 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world, bringing its total commitment to 1.1 billion, officials said.

Biden will relay the news at a virtual summit to be held on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, where he will challenge world leaders to vaccinate 70 per cent of every country by September 2022.

The donations are being made "free of charge, no strings attached," a senior administration official said ahead of the meeting.

"For every one shot we have administered in this country to date, we are now donating three shots to other countries," she added.

In his first speech to the UN as president on Tuesday, Biden told delegates that the United States had put more than US$15 billion towards the global COVID-19 response and shipped more than 160 million doses to other countries.

The United States and other wealthy countries have been criticised by the World Health Organization (WHO) for their plans to roll out booster shots for elderly and high-risk populations, while much of the world faces a severe shortage in doses.

But the administration official said: "We're proving that you can take care of your own, while helping others as well."