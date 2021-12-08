'Pool of blood': US drone strike hits Syria family

AL-RAMI: Ahmad Qassum was driving home with his family when a US drone targeting an Al-Qaeda-linked militant in Syria struck and left all six of them wounded.

"We came across a motorbike that was driving in front of us, and when I tried to overtake it, I felt a strike hit us," the 52-year-old displaced Syrian told AFP from his wife's family home in Idlib province.

Shrapnel from the attack, he said, turned his vehicle into a "pool of blood".

It wounded his wife and four children, including his nine-year-old son Mahmud who is still in intensive care for a serious head injury.

"I didn't know who to save first," Qassum said, recalling the moments immediately after the attack.

Idlib is a region dominated by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance, which is led by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

For years, a US-led international coalition in Syria and Iraq has conducted air raids that are aimed at jihadists but often kill and maim civilians.

They include a drone strike on Friday that the Pentagon said killed a senior leader of the Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen faction.

"The initial review of the strike did indicate the potential for possible civilian casualties," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

Washington has "launched a civilian casualty assessment report," he told reporters on Monday.