Dangerous heatwave hits peak temps along US east coast

WORLD CUP IMPACTS

Three World Cup matches were slated for Friday in the US, including in Miami where Argentina and Cape Verde face off at 6pm (Saturday, 6am, Singapore time). The stadium has no air conditioning and the heat index at kickoff was expected to hit 100F.



On Saturday, France and Paraguay will clash in Philadelphia where the heat index could reach 105F.



In response to concerns over heat, FIFA has introduced a mandatory "hydration break" in each half of every game at this World Cup, although it was not clear whether that would be adequate for matches taking place outdoors during the heat wave.



Although many buildings in the United States are air-conditioned, heat waves cause more deaths in the country than hurricanes and floods.



This particular heat wave is worrying because of its duration and intensity, but also because high nighttime temperatures could threaten vulnerable people and strain energy infrastructure.



On Thursday, Chicago utility company ComEd said its power grid was under "critical strain," and urged residents to "raise your thermostat as high as is comfortably safe."



The current extreme heat and humidity would have been "virtually impossible" without climate change, a study from the World Weather Attribution group of leading climate researchers said Friday.