Deceptive 'pro-Harris' manifesto tied to pro-Trump group

WASHINGTON: It looks like Kamala Harris's political manifesto, but the catchily titled Progress 2028 is actually a fake document that a funding watchdog says was produced by a dark money group with ties to Donald Trump's billionaire backer Elon Musk.

Researchers say Progress 2028 – purportedly a liberal counter to the conservative initiative Project 2025 – is riddled with misinformation and is behind a series of Facebook ads that distort the Democratic contender's policy positions about key issues such as immigration and gun control.

Backing it is a group called Building America's Future, a conservative dark money network that has reportedly received funding from Musk, the world's richest man and a vigorous campaigner for Republican Trump's re-election bid.

The operation, shrouded in secrecy, illustrates what researchers describe as a complex web of deception to mislead or alienate Democratic voters in a polarizing election race that is one of the closest in US history.

"The initiative (Progress 2028) is really trying to undermine Harris by spreading divisive messages, misleading narratives under the guise of being an ally of Harris," said Anna Massoglia, from Open Secrets, a US non-profit that tracks money in politics.

Using a mix of fact and fiction, the site distorts some of Harris's policy positions in a way that "Democratic voting blocs might not find favourable," Massoglia told AFP.

Open Secrets said Progress 2028 was registered in September with the state of Virginia by Building America's Future, and its website was created three days later, citing documents including corporate filings.

Progress 2028 and Building America's Future did not respond to AFP's request for comment.