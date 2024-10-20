Harris, Trump duel over endurance as celebrities join campaign trail

LATROBE, Pennsylvania: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump invited star power to the campaign trail on Saturday (Oct 19), as they took shots at each other's endurance and urged early voting in battleground states key to the ever-tightening United States presidential race.

At rallies in Detroit and Atlanta Harris brought out pop stars Lizzo and Usher respectively to warm up her crowds, while painting her rival Trump as exhausted and unhinged.

The Republican running for a second go in the White House countered those accusations with a marathon speech in Pennsylvania, as billionaire Elon Musk campaigned for him elsewhere in the state.

Both candidates are fighting on every front to seal up voters' support in a race that polls suggest is effectively tied with fewer than three weeks to Election Day.

Harris told voters in Detroit that her opponent's platform is "self-consuming" while repeating vows to invest in the working and middle classes.

"We stand for the idea that the true measure of the strength of a leader is not based on who you beat down, it's on who you lift up," said Harris.

Later in Atlanta, she accused the 78-year-old Trump of "ducking debates and cancelling interviews because of exhaustion".

"When he does answer a question or speak at a rally - have you noticed he tends to go off script and ramble, and generally, for the life of him, cannot finish a thought?" she said.

"He's called it the weave. But we here we will call it nonsense."