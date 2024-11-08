Republicans widen Senate majority, on track to win House

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's Republicans were projected to pick up another US Senate seat on Thursday (Nov 7) and appeared to be retaining their narrow hold on the House of Representatives, putting them on track to control both chambers of Congress next year.

Several media outlets projected that Republican Dave McCormick would defeat Democratic Senator Bob Casey in Pennsylvania, giving Trump's party at least 53 seats in the 100-seat chamber next year. That margin could climb as high as 55 seats if Republicans win close races in Arizona and Nevada, which remain uncalled.

In the battle for the House, Republicans were edging closer to victory after adding one seat to their 220-212 majority, though 25 races have yet to be called.

Republicans had secured at least 211 seats, seven short of a majority in the 435-seat chamber. Democrats would have to win 19 of the remaining uncalled races to take a House majority and maintain a toehold on power in Washington.

The final House result may not be known for some time, as 11 of the outstanding races are in California, which typically takes several days to count ballots.