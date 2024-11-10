Biden, Trump to meet at White House ahead of historic return

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden will meet with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday (Nov 13) after the US leader pledged an orderly transfer of power back to the Republican he beat in elections just four years ago.

Trump - who never conceded his 2020 loss - sealed a remarkable comeback to the presidency in the Nov 5 vote, cementing what is set to be more than a decade of US politics dominated by his hardline right-wing stance.

This type of meeting between the outgoing and incoming presidents was considered customary, but Trump did not invite Biden for one after making unsubstantiated election fraud claims that culminated in the Jan 6 Capitol riot.

Trump also broke with precedent by skipping Biden's Jan 20, 2021 inauguration, but the White House has said the president will attend the ceremony.

Biden's meeting with Trump will take place in the Oval Office, the White House said Saturday, with the clock ticking down to the ex-president's return to power.

Biden in January will join the tiny club of US presidents to return power to their White House predecessor - with the one previous instance coming when president Benjamin Harrison handed back to Grover Cleveland in the 19th century.

Trump, the 78-year-old ex-reality TV star, won wider margins than before, despite a criminal conviction, two impeachments while in office and warnings from his former chief of staff that he is a "fascist".

Exit polls showed that voters' top concerns remained the economy and inflation that spiked under Biden in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 81-year-old president, who dropped out of the White House race in July over concerns about his age, health and mental acuity, called Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on the election win.