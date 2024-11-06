World leaders pledge to work with Trump as he claims US election win

NATO: "PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH"

NATO chief Mark Rutte congratulated Trump and said his return to power would help keep the alliance "strong".

"His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO," Rutte said in a statement.

EU: "STRONG TRANSATLANTIC AGENDA"

"I warmly congratulate Donald J Trump," European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X. "The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them."

BRITAIN: "HISTORIC ELECTION VICTORY"

Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated the 78-year old on his "historic election victory".

"From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic."

FRANCE: "RESPECT AND AMBITION"

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated "President Donald Trump", saying he was ready to work with him "with respect and ambition" like "we managed to do for four years".

In a post on X, Macron said that the relationship with Trump, who is leading the US presidential vote, would "take account of your convictions, and mine", adding: "For more peace and prosperity."

GERMANY: WILL REMAIN "RELIABLE ALLY"

Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump and vowed Berlin would work with him for "prosperity and freedom".

"Germany and the USA have long been working together successfully to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens."

JAPAN: "NEW HEIGHTS"

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters he hopes "to work closely with Mr Trump to take the Japan-US alliance and Japan-US relationship to new heights."

QATAR: "SECURITY AND STABILITY"

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, whose Gulf monarchy is a key mediator in the Gaza conflict and hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East, said he looked forward to "working together again in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally".

TÜRKIYE: "MY FRIEND" TRUMP

Türkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated "my friend Donald Trump" and wrote on X that "I hope Türkiye-US relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end."

EGYPT: "REACHING PEACE"

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated Trump and said he hoped his return to the White House could help bring peace to the Middle East.

"I wish him all the success ... and I look forward to reaching peace together, upholding regional stability and strengthening the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States and their friendly peoples," Sisi said on X.

SINGAPORE: "US WILL CONTINUE TO GROW AND LEAD GLOBALLY"

In a post on X, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated Donald Trump on being elected the 47th president of the United States.

"I am confident that the US will continue to grow and lead globally," he wrote. "I look forward to taking our partnership to even greater heights."

"We hope to welcome you back to Singapore soon," he added.

INDIA: "HEARTIEST CONGRATULATIONS"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Trump's "election victory".

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory," Modi wrote on social media platform X. "As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration."

SOUTH KOREA: ALLIANCE TO "SHINE BRIGHTER"

President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated Donald Trump and posted on X that "under your strong leadership, the future of the ROK-US alliance and America will shine brighter. Look forward to working closely with you."

ITALY: "SINCERE CONGRATULATIONS"

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her "sincere congratulations" in a post on X.

"Italy and the United States are 'sister' nations, linked by an unshakeable alliance," she said. "It is a strategic bond which I am sure we will now strengthen even more."

POLAND: "CONGRATULATIONS"

"!You made it happen!", Polish President Andrzej Duda posted on X.