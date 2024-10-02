Walz and Vance clash on Middle East at start of US vice presidential debate

NEW YORK: Democrat Tim Walz questioned Republican Donald Trump's fitness for office at the outset of Tuesday's (Oct 1) vice presidential debate, arguing that the former president is too unstable to be trusted at a time of crisis in the Middle East.

His Republican opponent for the country's No 2 office, JD Vance, responded by asserting that Trump had made the world more secure during his term in office.

Amid Israel's ongoing assault against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and Iran's retaliatory missile strikes on Tuesday, the escalating Middle East conflict that began last October when the militant group Hamas attacked Israel was the debate's first topic, giving the two men a chance to outline their foreign policy credentials.

Asked whether he would support a preemptive strike against Iran by Israel, Vance suggested he would defer to Israel's judgment, while Walz did not directly answer the question.

Instead, Walz pivoted to criticising Trump for nixing the Iran nuclear deal. The 2015 deal, which then-president Trump abandoned in 2018, had capped Iran's uranium enrichment at 3.67 per cent purity and its stockpile of this material at 202.8kg - limits Tehran has since far exceeded.

"Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon because of Donald Trump's fickle leadership," he said.

Walz, 60, the liberal governor of Minnesota and a former high school teacher, and Vance, 40, a bestselling author and conservative firebrand US senator from Ohio, have portrayed themselves as two sons of America's Midwestern heartland with deeply opposing views on the issues gripping the country.

The rivals were expected to clash early and often at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, with each trying to land a lasting blow at the last remaining debate before the Nov 5 presidential election between Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Walz has called his Republican opponents "weird", and Vance came under fire for past comments disparaging some Democrats as "childless cat ladies".

Harris and Trump were expected to watch the debate, which began at 9pm local time and Trump said he would offer a play-by-play commentary of the event on social media.

Harris was widely viewed as the winner of her sole debate with Trump on Sep 10 in Philadelphia, which was watched by an estimated 67 million people.

That square-off did little to change the trajectory of an extremely close election battle. While Harris has edged ahead in national polls, most surveys show voters remain fairly evenly divided in the seven states that will decide the November election.

Political analysts say vice presidential debates can be fiery but generally do not alter the outcome of an election. That said, even a slight shift in public opinion could prove decisive with the race on a razor's edge five weeks before Election Day.

The main takeaway from the last VP debate, the 2020 encounter between then-senator Harris and then-vice president Mike Pence, was a fly that landed on Pence's head unbeknownst to Pence himself.

With no more debates planned, the stand-off allows Walz and Vance to make closing arguments on behalf of their campaigns - just as early voting ramps up across the country.