Republicans win control of US Senate, make gains in House

WASHINGTON: Republicans won control of the US Senate with victories in West Virginia and Ohio on Tuesday (Nov 5), ensuring that Donald Trump's party will control at least one chamber of Congress next year.

Republicans also posted early gains as they battled to retain control of the House of Representatives.

But Tuesday's results ensured Republicans would be able to help Trump appoint conservative judges and other government personnel if he wins the presidential race, or block much of Democrat Kamala Harris's agenda if she prevails.

Republican Jim Justice was projected to win an open Senate seat in West Virginia shortly after polls closed, taking over the seat previously held by Joe Manchin, a Democrat-turned-independent.

In Ohio, Republican Bernie Moreno was projected to defeat incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Those two victories ensured Republicans will hold at least a 51-49 majority in the Senate, with further gains possible as results in other competitive races come in.

Republicans also won several races that could allow them to expand their 220-212 majority in the House, though the final outcome may not be known for days.

They won a Democratic-held district in Pennsylvania that includes Scranton, Democratic President Joe Biden's hometown, and picked up seats from Democrats in North Carolina, where they had redrawn district lines to their advantage.

Democrats won a Republican-held seat in upstate New York and a seat in Alabama that had been redrawn to comply with a US Supreme Court order to create a Black majority district.