US job growth beats expectations but consumer confidence at all-time low

"RISKY"

Dan North, senior economist at Allianz Trade, warned that US jobs growth has been overly reliant on health care in recent months.



"Over the last 24 months, health care has created 81 per cent of the private sector jobs - everything else, 19 per cent," he told AFP, calling it a "risky" way to run the economy.



Nancy Vanden Houten, lead US Economist at Oxford Economics, said that if health care were excluded, "job growth was negative over the last 12 months."



North said that over-reliance and the continuing see-sawing of the labour market were of concern, presenting worrying signals for the overall economy.



Others were more upbeat, with Northlight Asset Management's Chris Zaccarelli saying the April jobs data showed "the economy is so much better than what the doom crew has been saying."



Nationwide Chief Economist Kathy Bostjancic said the jobs data was welcome at a time of economic headwinds due to the Iran war.



"While higher gasoline prices will curtail consumer spending, especially hitting lower-income households, the strong labour market will offer an offset," she said.



EY-Parthenon economists Gregory Daco and Lydia Boussour said in a note issued before Friday's report that they expected "a largely frozen labour market" for the rest of the year, due to overlapping supply shocks, including the effects of the Iran war.