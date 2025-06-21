US enters first major heat wave of 2025

WASHINGTON: The United States is experiencing its first significant heat wave of the year, beginning Friday (Jun 20) across the Great Plains and expanding into parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The extreme heat is expected to intensify as it shifts to the East Coast early next week, with temperatures reaching the highest level on the NWS HeatRisk tool: Level 4, or "Extreme."

"Numerous daily record highs and warm lows are likely," the NWS said. "Light winds, sunny days, and a lack of overnight cooling will significantly increase the danger."

Washington could see highs of 37 degrees Celsius on Monday and 38 degrees on Tuesday.

This level of heat can be dangerous for anyone without access to effective cooling and hydration, especially those engaged in prolonged outdoor activity, the NWS warned.

Designated cooling centres, including recreation centres and libraries, will be open during business hours, the mayor's office announced. Homeless residents will have access to shelters.

Overnight lows may remain around 27 degrees in urban areas such as Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City.

Fueled by human-caused climate change, 2024 was the warmest year on record globally, and 2025 is projected to rank among the top three.