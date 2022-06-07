Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US envoy expected to visit Beirut next week over Israel gas dispute
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US envoy expected to visit Beirut next week over Israel gas dispute

US envoy expected to visit Beirut next week over Israel gas dispute

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun meets with US Special Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, Oct 20, 2021. (File photo: Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS)

07 Jun 2022 06:36PM (Updated: 07 Jun 2022 06:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIRUT: A US mediator will visit Beirut next week to discuss a dispute over a maritime border with Israel, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Tuesday (Jun 7), according to a parliament source and local media.

US envoy Amos Hochstein will visit on Sunday or Monday, Berri told a parliamentary session in Beirut.

Asked about Berri's remark, a US Embassy spokesperson referred Reuters to comments on Monday by State Department spokesperson Ned Price who said there were no travel plans to announce.

Lebanon said on Monday it would invite Hochstein to Beirut to continue negotiations over the issue to prevent any escalation, after accusing Israel of encroaching on contested waters.

On Sunday a vessel operated by London-based Energean arrived at a gas field which Lebanon says falls within the contested waters.

Israel says the Karish field, about 80km west of the city of Haifa, is part of its exclusive economic zone.

Israel said on Monday the dispute was a civilian issue to be resolved diplomatically with US mediation.

The United States began mediating indirect talks on the issue in 2020.

Lebanon has yet to respond to an undisclosed proposal by the US envoy Hochstein earlier this year.

In a media briefing on Monday, State Department Spokesperson Price said that a deal on the maritime border is possible "if both sides negotiate in good faith and realize the benefit to both countries. To that end, we do strongly support efforts to reach a mutually beneficial agreement."

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Lebanon Israel

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us