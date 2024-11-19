US envoy in Lebanon for talks on halting Israel-Hezbollah war

BEIRUT: US special envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday (Nov 19) for talks with officials on a truce plan, which Lebanon has largely endorsed, to halt the Israel-Hezbollah war.

The United States and France have spearheaded efforts for a ceasefire in the war, which escalated after nearly a year of deadly exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli troops.

Israel expanded the focus of its operations from Gaza to Lebanon in late September, vowing to secure its northern border to allow tens of thousands of people displaced by the cross-border fire to return home.

Since the clashes began with Hezbollah attacks on Israel, more than 3,510 people in Lebanon have been killed, according to authorities there, with most fatalities recorded since late September.

With the Lebanese government reviewing a US truce proposal, an official who has been following the talks closely said Monday that it had "a very positive view" on the plan.

"We are finalising our last remarks about the US wording of the draft," the official said.

Another government official said Lebanon was "waiting for US special envoy Amos Hochstein to arrive so we can review certain outstanding points with him".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel would continue to conduct military operations against Hezbollah even if a ceasefire is reached.

"The most important thing is not (the deal that) will be laid on paper," Netanyahu told parliament.

"We will be forced to ensure our security in the north (of Israel) and to systematically carry out operations against Hezbollah's attacks ... even after a ceasefire", to keep the group from rebuilding, he said.

Netanyahu also said there was no evidence Hezbollah would respect any ceasefire.