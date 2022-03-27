US envoy not confident Iran nuclear deal is imminent

DOHA: US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Sunday (Mar 27) he was not confident that a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran was imminent after 11 months of talks in Vienna that have stalled.

The failure of efforts to restore the pact could carry the risk of a regional war, or lead to more harsh Western sanctions on Iran and continued upward pressure on world oil prices that are already high due to the Ukraine conflict, analysts say.

"I can't be confident it is imminent .. a few months ago we thought we were pretty close as well," Malley said at the Doha Forum international conference.

"In any negotiations, when there's issues that remain open for so long, it tells you something about how hard it is to bridge the gap."

His assessment of the negotiations in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear accord came after Kamal Kharrazi, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said a deal could come soon.

"Yes, it's imminent. It depends on the political will of the United States," Kharrazi told the conference.