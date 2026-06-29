US says Trump envoys Kushner and Witkoff will travel for Iran meeting in Doha

WASHINGTON: The United States said a high-level meeting on Iran would be held in Doha on Tuesday (Jun 30) with President Donald Trump's top envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner attending, while technical talks would also continue on the sidelines.

In a social media post on Monday, Trump said that Iran had requested a meeting and that it would take place in the Qatari capital without giving any details.

Moments later, Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told Fox News that Witkoff and Kushner would attend the talks.

"Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be flying to Doha for high-level meetings this week, as we continue to discuss the memorandum of understanding. On the sidelines of those high-level talks will be the technical talks," she said.

"As far as we're concerned, we're holding up our end of the ceasefire. Violence will be met with violence," Leavitt added.