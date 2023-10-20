US intelligence estimates 100 to 300 killed in Gaza hospital strike

WASHINGTON: The US intelligence community has estimated there were likely 100 to 300 people killed in the strike at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza, according to excerpts of a document seen on Thursday (Oct 20) by AFP - far fewer than the nearly 500 deaths that health authorities in the Hamas-ruled enclave originally described.

An unclassified US intelligence assessment, provided to AFP by a Capitol Hill source, estimates the number of people killed at the hospital on Tuesday night at the "low end of the 100-to-300 spectrum".

"We are still assessing the likely casualty figures and our assessment may evolve, but this death toll still reflects a staggering loss of life," the document said.

"The United States takes seriously the deaths of all civilians, and is working intensively to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," the document said.

The strike occurred at around 5pm GMT on Tuesday, when the health ministry in Gaza said an Israeli air strike had hit the Christian-run Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza City.

Gaza officials have said at least 471 people were killed in the blast, with more than 300 wounded.

Hamas has accused an Israeli air strike for the killings, while Israeli army has blamed a misfired rocket from another Palestinian militant group, Islamic Jihad.