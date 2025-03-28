Alarmed over US’ shifting priorities, EU steps up defence and seeks new trade partners

BRUSSELS: European leaders have vowed to strengthen their defence capabilities amid growing uncertainty about long-term security commitments by the United States.

In the aftermath of World War II, West European nations, alongside US and Canada, created the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for collective security against the then-Soviet Union.

Article 5, a cornerstone of the treaty, states that an attack on one NATO country is deemed an attack on all, and members will protect each other.

The US has since provided the lion’s share of military backing to the alliance, but recent moves by the White House has cast doubts on Washington’s continued willingness to come to Europe’s defence.

TRUMP AND EU

US President Donald Trump returned to office in January with a blaze of tariff threats and demands that allies pull their weight.

During his first presidency, Trump threatened to withdraw from NATO. This time, he has made repeated demands for European nations to increase military spending above the current NATO target of 2 per cent of their annual gross domestic product.

In a policy shift from his predecessor Joe Biden, he also made direct contact with Russia President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, and walked back on military support to Kyiv.

“That security partnership across the Atlantic has been so important, so integral, to allow Europe to… be an economic power and a cultural power,” said Ian Lesser, a distinguished fellow at public policy think tank German Marshall Fund of the United States.

“Now Europe is confronted with a world that has not only become much more dangerous but a world in which its principal ally has become less predictable.”

The European Union earlier this month unveiled an US$840 billion plan to rearm the continent, saying it wants to take on more responsibility for its own security.

The proposal will allow the bloc to temporarily ease its fiscal rules so member states can spend more for defence.