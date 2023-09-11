Trapped US explorer nears rescue from deep Turkish cave

ISTANBUL: A United States explorer trapped for more than a week deep in a Turkish cave with internal bleeding could be pulled to safety as early as Monday (Sep 11) night, rescuers said.

Mark Dickey, 40, developed stomach problems on Sep 2 while exploring the depths of the Morca Cave, a remote complex of narrow underground tunnels in southern Türkiye's Taurus Mountains.

The Morca Cave is Türkiye's third-deepest, according to the country's caving federation. Its lowest point is 1.3km below ground.

Dickey fell ill at a depth of 1,120m, sparking what organisers said was one of the largest and most complicated underground rescue operations ever mounted.

An international team of rescuers, fellow explorers and medics is now trying to bring Dickey to a base camp 180m below the surface.