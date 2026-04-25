US extends shipping waiver to aid energy supply

US-Israeli strikes on Iran from Feb 28 plunged the Middle East into war, and triggered Tehran's retaliation in effectively closing off the Strait of Hormuz.



This has caused an energy supply crunch as the waterway is a key route for oil and gas transportation, sending prices rocketing.



US gasoline prices have also surged, piling pressure on household budgets ahead of key midterm elections.



Under the 1920 Jones Act, which was aimed at promoting American shipbuilding, cargo moved by water between US ports has to be transported on vessels that are US-built, US-owned and registered under the US flag.



But in March, the Trump administration granted a 60-day waiver to temporarily lift this requirement as economic fallout from the war intensified.



Oil prices remain steep, even though they have fallen from recent highs.