Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US FDA advisers to discuss additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US FDA advisers to discuss additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters

US FDA advisers to discuss additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters

FILE PHOTO: People wait in line to be tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S., January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

04 Apr 2022 09:26PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 09:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) staff said on Monday (Apr 4) that expert advisers would discuss the timing and populations for use of additional COVID-19 vaccine boosters doses in a meeting later this week.

A panel of independent advisers to the agency will also weigh on the role of the FDA in deciding the composition of COVID-19 vaccines.

US health officials in late March authorised a second COVID-19 booster dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for people aged 50 and older, citing data showing waning immunity and the risks posed by Omicron variants of the virus.

The FDA's staff said on Monday that new variants of the virus are often more infectious, transmissible, and distinct from earlier virus strains.

"The accumulating data suggest that the composition of vaccines may need to be updated at some point to ensure the high level of efficacy demonstrated in the early vaccine clinical trials," FDA staff said in briefing documents ahead of the Apr 6 meeting.

The current process to select the make-up of the seasonal flu shot, where regulators pick the strain to use for the coming year's vaccines, may help guide the process for COVID-19 shots as well, the FDA's reviewers said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Related:

Source: Reuters/az

Related Topics

United States COVID-19 vaccination

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us