US FDA advisers overwhelmingly back Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for ages 6-17

Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday (Jun 14) unanimously recommended that the agency authorise Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children and teens aged 6 to 17 years of age.

Around 77 million people in the United States have received at least a two-dose course of Moderna's vaccine, which has long been available for people aged 18 and older.

The committee of outside experts is scheduled on Wednesday to consider the Moderna shot for children under 6, and Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID vaccine for children under 5 - and in both cases as young as 6 months.

There is unlikely to be significant immediate demand the Moderna shots for 6- to 17-year olds. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorised for children aged 5 to 11 in October, and approval for teenagers preceded that by months.

Yet only around 30 per cent of those ages 5 to 11 and 60 per cent of 12- to 17-year olds are fully vaccinated in the United States, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).