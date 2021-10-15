Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

US FDA advisers to vote on J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

US FDA advisers to vote on J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster

US FDA advisers to vote on J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare clinician prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for a commuter during the opening of MTA's public vaccination program at the 179th Street subway station in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

15 Oct 2021 11:59PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2021 12:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A panel of expert advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration will vote later on Friday (Oct 15) on whether to recommend authorisation of a booster shot of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and older, as well as the appropriate interval between the two doses.

The FDA's advisers will vote on whether to recommend the booster shot be given at least two months or at least six months after the first dose.

The FDA is not bound to follow their recommendations, but typically does.

At Friday's meeting, the panel will also discuss the merits of mixing vaccines from different manufacturers, so that an individual would get a booster that was not the same as their initial inoculation. They will consider data from a National Institutes of Health study of 458 participants that received some combination of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and J&J shots.

Data from the study suggested that people who got J&J's COVID-19 vaccine as a first shot had a stronger immune response when boosted with vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna.

Related:

J&J scientist Dr Johan Van Hoof said it was difficult to be conclusive about the benefits and risks of mixing the vaccines, and said evidence supported J&J vaccine recipients getting a second dose of the same vaccine.

On Thursday, the panel unanimously backed booster shots of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness or occupational exposure to the virus.

If the FDA signs off on the boosters, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make specific recommendations on who should get the shots. CDC advisers are scheduled to meet to discuss the boosters next week.

The US health agencies authorized boosters of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last month.

US health officials have been under pressure to authorise the additional shots after the White House announced plans in August for a widespread booster campaign pending approvals from the FDA and the CDC.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/nh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us