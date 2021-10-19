US FDA to allow mixing and matching of COVID-19 boosters: Report

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to allow Americans to get a different booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine than the one initially taken, the New York Times reported on Monday (Oct 18).

The FDA in September authorised a booster dose of Pfizer and partner BioNTech's two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 65 and older and some high-risk Americans.

The regulator's advisory panel has also backed the use of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

The government would not recommend one shot over another, and it might note that using the same vaccine as a booster when possible is preferable, the NYT report said, citing people familiar with the agency's plans.