US FDA limits use of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibody treatments

The US health regulator on Monday (Jan 24) revised the emergency use authorisations for COVID-19 antibody treatments from Regeneron and Eli Lilly to limit their use, as the drugs are unlikely to work against the Omicron variant.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the treatments are currently not cleared for use in any US states or territories, but may be authorised in certain regions if they work against potential new variants.

The agency highlighted other therapies that are expected to be effective against Omicron, including a rival antibody drug from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology as well as recently authorised antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck.

The US government in December had paused distribution of Regeneron and Lilly's treatments and said the halt would continue until new data emerges on their efficacy against Omicron.