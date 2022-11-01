Logo
World

US FDA warns of tracheostomy tube shortage
US FDA warns of tracheostomy tube shortage

US FDA warns of tracheostomy tube shortage

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

01 Nov 2022 04:54AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 04:54AM)
US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday (Oct 31) there was a shortage of tracheostomy tubes, a surgical device that helps patients to breathe, including those manufactured by ICU Medical.

The agency said the shortage was due to difficulties in raw material procurement and would most likely impact pediatric patients.

They will be affected by the limited supply of tubes with similar functionality as ICU Medical's Bivona, that are made from flexible silicone and easier to use in children.

The health regulator has recommended reusing tracheostomy tubes after following proper sanitary procedures in order to deal with the current shortage

Source: Reuters

