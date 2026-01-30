What are the key challenges awaiting the new US Fed chair?

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump is set to announce his pick to chair the Federal Reserve on Friday (Jan 30) morning, setting up a key shift in the central bank's leadership.

Powell's chairmanship ends in May, and the next chief will need to establish credibility despite political pressure, while walking a policy tightrope between curbing stubborn inflation and supporting a weakened jobs market.

Trump is expected to tap former Fed official Kevin Warsh for the role, according to US media reports. Other front-runners include Fed governor Christopher Waller, Rick Rieder of BlackRock and Trump's chief economic advisor Kevin Hassett.

The president told reporters on Thursday night his nominee is "an outstanding person and a person that won't be too surprising to people". He said his nominee is "somebody that could have been there a few years ago".

Trump during his first term considered Warsh for Fed chair but eventually chose Powell.

Here are the biggest tests awaiting Trump's nominee.

CREDIBILITY

Trump has drastically escalated his targeting of the US central bank, trying to reshape its leadership by moving to fire a Fed governor while calling repeatedly for interest rates to be slashed.

His Justice Department also launched an investigation into Powell over renovations at the Fed's headquarters, in a move that Powell warned could threaten Fed independence.

Analysts expect Trump's pick will be more likely to push for lower rates.

But this also means it will be tougher for the new leader to establish credibility and convince investors of the bank's independence, said Michael Strain of the conservative American Enterprise Institute.

"A new Fed Chair may want to hold off on rate cuts for at least one meeting to reassure financial markets," KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk wrote in a recent note.