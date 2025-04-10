US Fed could face 'difficult tradeoffs' after tariffs

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee raised concerns last month about "difficult tradeoffs" ahead as President Donald Trump prepared to unleash his tariff offensive, according to minutes of the meeting published Wednesday (Apr 9).
The US central bank announced on Mar 19 that it was extending a recent pause in rate cuts, holding interest rates between 4.25 and 4.50 per cent amid uncertainty about the president's planned tariffs on top trading partners.
Several participants at that meeting voiced concern that "the announced or planned tariff increases were larger and broader than many of their business contacts had expected," the Fed said, according to the minutes.
A few weeks later, the Trump administration imposed tariffs as high as 50 per cent against countries which his administration deemed to have an unfair trade relationship with the United States - only to abruptly roll most of them back to just 10 per cent on Wednesday.
"Participants (in March) remarked that monetary policy was well positioned to address future developments," the Fed said, according to the minutes, while warning that they saw upside risks to inflation and downside risks to employment and growth.
Some members of the committee noted that they "may face difficult tradeoffs if inflation proved to be more persistent while the outlook for growth and employment weakened".
"Several participants emphasized that elevated inflation could prove to be more persistent than expected," they added.
Inflation has remained stubbornly above the Fed's long-term target of two per cent, while unemployment has remained close to historic lows in recent months, and growth has shown signs of cooling.
Looking ahead, Fed participants "judged that inflation was likely to be boosted this year by the effects of higher tariffs."
But, they added, "significant uncertainty surrounded the magnitude and persistence of such effects".
Source: AFP/fs
