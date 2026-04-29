US Fed expected to keep rates steady as Iran war effects ripple

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Reserve opened its two-day meeting on Tuesday (April 28) with policymakers expected to keep interest rates steady, as the war on Iran's effects on energy prices and supply chains ripple through the world's largest economy.

The meeting is expected to be Jerome Powell's last as chairman of the US central bank, a term that has seen President Donald Trump frequently insult and criticise him over the last year.

On Friday, Trump's Justice Department said it was dropping, for now, a criminal probe into Powell over cost overruns on a building renovation project.

The case has been a key flashpoint, with Powell calling the investigation a pressure tactic to influence the independent Fed on rate-setting policy.

Fed officials are set to keep rates steady at a range between 3.50 per cent and 3.75 per cent, extending their pause on rate cuts since the start of the year. Their decision will be announced on Wednesday.

The US central bank has a dual mandate to keep inflation to its long-term two-percent target and to ensure maximum employment.