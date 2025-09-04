Trump's pick for US Fed governor vows to uphold independence

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's pick to join the Federal Reserve's board of governors pledged on Thursday (Sep 4) to uphold US central bank independence if confirmed, as the institution faces growing political pressure from the president to slash interest rates.

"The Federal Open Market Committee is an independent group with a monumental task, and I intend to preserve that independence," Stephen Miran, who chairs the White House Council of Economic Advisors, told senators at his confirmation hearing.

Miran added in opening remarks to the Senate Banking Committee that the most important job of the central bank is to prevent depressions and hyperinflation.

"Independence of monetary policy is a critical element for its success," he said, adding that his views and decisions will be driven by his analysis of the macroeconomy.

But Senator Elizabeth Warren, the top Democrat on the committee, charged on Thursday that Trump has launched an "all-out assault" on the independence of the Fed.

Trump nominated Miran to the Fed's board to finish out the term of Adriana Kugler, an appointee of former president Joe Biden who announced her resignation recently.

The personnel shift came, however, as the Fed faced intensifying calls from the US president to cut interest rates significantly. Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting rates sooner, calling him a "numbskull" and "moron".