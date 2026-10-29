US Fed holds interest rates steady despite surging inflation

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday (Oct 28) held interest rates steady, in line with market expectations, days ahead of crucial midterm elections where surging inflation has been a key issue.



The 12-member Federal Open Market Committee voted 10-2 to hold rates at a target range between 3.75 to 4.00 per cent, citing the need for more data in the fight against inflation, after having hiked for the first time in three years at its previous meeting in September.



"The accumulation of more information will help the Committee determine the policy stance appropriate to ensure a timely return of inflation to the Committee's two per cent goal," the Fed said in a statement announcing its decision.



Two members of the committee, Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack dissented, calling instead for an immediate 0.25-percentage-point rate hike.



The central bank has missed its long-term two-per cent target for inflation for more than five years, with households and businesses battered by sustained price increases.



US President Donald Trump's war on Iran, launched in late February, has sent energy prices skyrocketing and fuelled domestic inflation, alongside his wide-ranging tariff policies.



Prices have also been driven by an investment boom in artificial intelligence (AI) technology and the build-out of huge data centres to support it.



The decision comes six days ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party is seeking to wrest control of both houses of Congress from Trump's Republicans.