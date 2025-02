US Fed officials worried Trump policies could hinder inflation fight

WASHINGTON: US Federal Reserve policymakers expressed concern last month about the potentially inflationary effects of President Donald Trump's trade and immigration proposals , according to minutes of the meeting published Wednesday (Feb 19).The US president has threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on some of America's largest trading partners, accusing them of unfair trade practices and of failing to do enough to tackle drug traffickers.He has also pledged to carry out the largest mass deportation in US history which many economists predict could have an inflationary effect, along with tariffs.The Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted last month to pause cuts after three consecutive rate reductions and indicated it was in no hurry to continue lowering its key lending rate.The Fed's decision to maintain its benchmark interest rate between 4.25 and 4.50 per cent came just days after Trump took office and took place against the backdrop of a small uptick in consumer inflation."Participants expected that, under appropriate monetary policy, inflation would continue to move toward two per cent, although progress could remain uneven," the Fed said in the minutes, referring to its long-term two per cent target.