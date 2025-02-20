US Fed officials worried Trump policies could hinder inflation fight

Policymakers raised concerns that "the effects of potential changes in trade and immigration policy" could complicate the disinflation process.



The minutes did not refer to Donald Trump by name.



Business contacts in several Fed districts "had indicated that firms would attempt to pass on to consumers higher input costs arising from potential tariffs," the Fed noted.



Given the rising uncertainty about trade since Trump's election and the small hike in inflation, US financial markets see a low chance of rate cuts in the coming months.



Futures traders currently assign a roughly 80 per cent probability that the Fed will make no more than two quarter-point cuts this year, according to CME Group.



"All told, the FOMC is in no rush to ease," Pantheon Macroeconomics chief US economist Samuel Tombs wrote in a note to clients.