US Fed pauses rate cuts again and warns of inflation, unemployment risks

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday (May 7) announced another pause in rate cuts and warned of higher risks to its inflation and unemployment goals, in a likely reference to President Donald Trump's tariff rollout.

Policymakers voted unanimously to hold the US central bank's key lending rate at between 4.25 per cent and 4.50 per cent, the Fed said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters in Washington after the decision was published, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said there was "a great deal of uncertainty" about where the Trump administration's tariff policies will end up.

The US president introduced steep levies last month on China and lower "baseline" levies of 10 per cent on goods from most other countries, sparking weeks of turbulence in the financial markets.

The White House also slapped higher tariffs on dozens of other trading partners and then abruptly paused them until July to give the United States time to renegotiate existing trade arrangements.

Many analysts have warned that the administration's actions will likely push up inflation and unemployment while slowing growth – at least in the short run.

That could complicate the path towards rate cuts for the Fed, which has a dual mandate to act independently of political pressure to keep inflation at 2 per cent over the longer term, and the unemployment rate as low as possible.