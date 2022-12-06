Will US Fed go ahead with plans to trim interest rate hikes, or shift back to inflation fighting mode?

SINGAPORE: The United States Federal Reserve is likely to push ahead with plans to slow interest rate hikes in the fight against red-hot inflation, despite the latest data suggesting it should do otherwise, said analysts on Tuesday (Dec 6).

Two latest reports released this month showed strong jobs growth and better-than-expected service sector activity.

US markets ended Monday lower, as investors believe the data could lead the US Federal Reserve to stick to its aggressive interest rate increases. Policymakers have been trying to curb spending by making it more costly to borrow.

“So the question now is whether the last couple of days of stronger-than-expected economic numbers, is that going to be enough to knock the Federal Reserve off of its slight dovishness here and renew their rate hikes?” said Mr David Dietze, managing principal and senior portfolio strategist at Peapack Private Wealth Management.

FIGHT AGAINST INFLATION FAR FROM OVER

Last Wednesday, US Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could slow interest rate hikes as soon as this month.

Mr Powell cautioned that the war against inflation is far from over and that the Fed's monetary policy will have to stay tight for some time to restore price stability.