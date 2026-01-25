US federal agents shoot and kill another person in Minneapolis

"HORRIFIC SHOOTING"

Earlier, Walz said he had discussed "another horrific shooting by federal agents" with the White House.



"Minnesota has had it. This is sickening," he said on X.



"The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now."



Thousands of ICE agents have been deployed to the Democratic-led city, as Trump presses a sweeping campaign to deport undocumented migrants.



Minneapolis has been rocked by increasingly tense protests since federal agents shot and killed Good, a US citizen, on Jan 7.



An autopsy concluded that the killing was a homicide, a classification that does not automatically mean a crime was committed.



The officer who fired the shots that killed Good, Jonathan Ross, has neither been suspended nor charged.



The detention of a five-year-old boy this week, as agents sought to arrest his father, rekindled public outrage.



"Donald Trump and all your lieutenants who ordered this ICE surge: watch the horrific video of the killing today. The world is watching," Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said on X.