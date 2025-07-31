US Fed leaves rates steady despite Trump pressure, gives no hint of September cut

WASHINGTON: The United States central bank held interest rates steady on Wednesday (Jul 30) and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments after the decision undercut confidence that borrowing costs would begin to fall in September, possibly stoking the ire of President Donald Trump who has demanded immediate and steep rate relief.

Powell said the Fed is focused on controlling inflation and not on government borrowing or home mortgage costs that Trump wants lowered.

He added that the risk of rising price pressures from the administration's trade and other policies remains too high for the central bank to begin loosening its "modestly restrictive" grip on the economy until more information is collected.

While there will be two full months of data before the Fed's Sep 16 to 17 meeting, Powell said the central bank was still in the early stages of understanding how Trump's rewrite of import taxes and other policy changes will unfold in terms of inflation, jobs and economic growth.

"You have to think of this as still quite early days," Powell said in a press conference after the release of the Fed's latest policy statement.

"There's quite a lot of data coming in before the next meeting. Will it be dispositive? ... It is really hard to say."

Those comments, and others that placed the burden on upcoming data to convince policymakers that lower rates were warranted, led investors to reduce the probability of a rate cut in September to less than 50 per cent, after entering this week's two-day Fed meeting at nearly 70 per cent.

Treasury yields rose while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average equities indexes closed marginally lower.

Powell "made clear that he thinks the Fed has room to hold the fed funds rate steady for a period of time and wait and see how much tariffs affect inflation," said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, projecting that the central bank won't cut rates until its last meeting of the year in December.

"If the unemployment rate holds steady and tariffs push up inflation, it will be hard to justify a rate cut in the next few months."