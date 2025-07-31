US Fed holds firm against Trump pressure as divisions emerge

"Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated," as does inflation, the Fed added in its statement at the end of its two-day policy gathering.



The decision came with two dissents from Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, who had previously signalled openness to a July rate cut.



While disagreements among the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee were expected by financial markets, analysts note that it marks the first time since 1993 that there have been dissents by two governors.



"It's a high-wire act for the Fed, because they're balancing a lot of risks without a net," KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk told AFP ahead of the Fed's decision.



"Some of the most tariff-sensitive sectors have begun to show price increases, but the bulk of any inflation bump due to tariffs is still ahead of us," Swonk added in a recent note.



Meanwhile, there are cracks in the foundation when it comes to the labour market, she said, adding that "it doesn't take much of a pick-up in layoffs to have a bigger effect on demand."